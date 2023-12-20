Kot’s 22 help Wyoming beat South Dakota State 78-65

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Akuel Kot’s 22 points helped Wyoming defeat South Dakota State 78-65 on Wednesday night. Kot…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Akuel Kot’s 22 points helped Wyoming defeat South Dakota State 78-65 on Wednesday night.

Kot shot 8 for 14 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Cowboys (7-4). Mason Walters shot 4 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to add 12 points.

Charlie Easley led the way for the Jackrabbits (6-6) with 17 points, four steals and two blocks. South Dakota State also got 16 points and two blocks from William Kyle III. In addition, Luke Appel finished with 13 points.

NEXT UP

Wyoming takes on BYU on the road on Saturday, and South Dakota State hosts North Dakota on Sunday.

