Kopp puts up 18 as UMKC downs Lindenwood 72-67

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anderson Kopp scored 18 points as UMKC beat Lindenwood 72-67 on Saturday night.

Kopp also added eight rebounds and five assists for the Roos (4-6). Cameron Faas scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Jamar Brown was 3-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Lions (3-6) were led by Darius Beane, who recorded 22 points and six rebounds. Lindenwood also got 16 points from Keenon Cole. Isaac Ondekane also put up eight points.

