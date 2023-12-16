Konstantynovskyi scores 21, Monmouth takes down Rider 77-71

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Nikita Konstantynovskyi scored 21 points as Monmouth beat Rider 77-71 on Saturday. Konstantynovskyi added…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Nikita Konstantynovskyi scored 21 points as Monmouth beat Rider 77-71 on Saturday.

Konstantynovskyi added 10 rebounds for the Hawks (6-5). Jaret Valencia added 16 points while going 6 of 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range), and they also had three blocks. Jack Collins shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Mervin James led the way for the Broncs (2-8) with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Allen Powell added 15 points for Rider. Corey McKeithan also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

