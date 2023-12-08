Kolek leads No. 8 Marquette against Notre Dame after 28-point outing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4, 0-1 ACC) at Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) Milwaukee; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4, 0-1 ACC) at Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Marquette hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Tyler Kolek scored 28 points in Marquette’s 86-65 win against the Texas Longhorns.

The Golden Eagles are 4-0 in home games. Marquette has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Fighting Irish are 0-2 on the road. Notre Dame has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marquette makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Notre Dame averages 64.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 66.8 Marquette allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 49.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Marquette.

Markus Burton is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Tae Davis is averaging 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for Notre Dame.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

