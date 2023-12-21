Kolek leads No. 6 Marquette against Georgetown after 21-point outing

Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Marquette faces the Georgetown Hoyas after Tyler Kolek scored 21 points in Marquette’s 72-57 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Golden Eagles are 6-0 in home games. Marquette has an 8-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Hoyas have gone 0-1 against Big East opponents. Georgetown ranks second in the Big East shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

Marquette makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Georgetown has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Hoyas meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolek is averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Marquette.

Jayden Epps is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.