Kolek and No. 8 Marquette host Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4, 0-1 ACC) at Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -20.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Marquette faces the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Tyler Kolek scored 28 points in Marquette’s 86-65 win against the Texas Longhorns.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Marquette is 6-2 against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Irish are 0-2 on the road. Notre Dame is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

Marquette makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Notre Dame averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Kolek is shooting 54.7% and averaging 15.1 points for Marquette.

Markus Burton is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Tae Davis is averaging 10.4 points for Notre Dame.

