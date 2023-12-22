Kolek and No. 6 Marquette host Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -17; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Marquette hosts the Georgetown Hoyas after Tyler Kolek scored 21 points in Marquette’s 72-57 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Golden Eagles are 6-0 in home games. Marquette is sixth in the Big East with 15.3 assists per game led by Kolek averaging 5.8.

The Hoyas are 0-1 in conference games. Georgetown is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

Marquette averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 8.0 more points per game (75.6) than Marquette allows (67.6).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolek is averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Supreme Cook is averaging 10.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

