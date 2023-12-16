Kochera puts up 17, Davidson defeats Lynchburg 98-63

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Connor Kochera had 17 points in Davidson’s 98-63 win over Lynchburg on Saturday. Kochera was 7…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Connor Kochera had 17 points in Davidson’s 98-63 win over Lynchburg on Saturday.

Kochera was 7 of 11 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (8-3). David Skogman scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Bobby Durkin shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jonathan Foust led the way for the Hornets with 15 points. Cameron O’Conner added nine points for Lynchburg. Michael Gray also had five points.

