Knight’s 19 lead Lamar past UL Monroe 97-73

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — BB Knight’s 19 points helped Lamar defeat UL Monroe 97-73 on Thursday night.

Knight shot 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Cardinals (5-5). Chris Pryor scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds and six assists. Adam Hamilton was 6 of 9 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Savion Gallion led the way for the Warhawks (4-5) with 17 points. Jacob Wilson added 11 points for UL Monroe. Jalen Bolden also had 11 points and four assists.

