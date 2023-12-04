Knecht leads No. 10 Tennessee against George Mason

George Mason Patriots (7-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Tennessee hosts…

George Mason Patriots (7-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (4-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Tennessee hosts the George Mason Patriots after Dalton Knecht scored 37 points in Tennessee’s 100-92 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Volunteers have gone 2-0 at home. Tennessee scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Patriots are 1-0 in road games. George Mason has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Tennessee makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). George Mason has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Volunteers. Jordan Gainey is averaging 11.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 35.9% for Tennessee.

Keyshawn Hall is averaging 15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Patriots. Amari Kelly is averaging 13.8 points for George Mason.

