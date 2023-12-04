Klesmit leads Wisconsin against Michigan State after 21-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (6-2) at Michigan State Spartans (4-3) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on…

Wisconsin Badgers (6-2) at Michigan State Spartans (4-3)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on the Michigan State Spartans after Max Klesmit scored 21 points in Wisconsin’s 75-64 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Spartans are 4-1 on their home court. Michigan State is third in the Big Ten with 16.9 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 4.1.

The Badgers are 0-1 in road games. Wisconsin is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Wahl averaging 8.0.

Michigan State is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Wisconsin allows to opponents. Wisconsin averages 11.7 more points per game (74.0) than Michigan State allows to opponents (62.3).

The Spartans and Badgers match up Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is scoring 20.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 40.5% for Michigan State.

AJ Storr is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 11.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for Wisconsin.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

