Kitley sets ACC career rebounding record in No. 15 Virginia Tech’s 76-43 win over William & Mary

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 23 points and 17 rebounds, setting the Atlantic Coast Conference career rebounding record, and the No. 15 Virginia Tech women found their shooting touch in the second half on Thursday to pull away for a 76-43 win over William & Mary.

Kitley, who has 1,304 rebounds, moved past former Hokey Regan Magarity (2015-19) and became the first ACC woman to surpass 1,300 rebounds.

Carys Baker made all three of her 3s in the second half and added 13 points for the Hokies (9-2). Georgia Amoore had 12 points and seven assists.

Bella Nascimento scored 15 of her 22 points in the first half to keep William & Mary (4-7) close, but the Tribe never found their shooting touch. They finished at 24% (14 of 59), 5 of 21 from long distance.

NO. 2 UCLA 85, HAWAII 46

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 17 points and UCLA had over half its points in the paint in the first half while routing Hawaii.

The Rainbow Wahine had no answer inside for 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts, who towered 3 inches over their tallest player. Even when double-teamed, Betts fought through to draw a foul. She finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Olivia Davies led the Wahine (3-6) with 11 points. MeiLani McBee added nine points. She was one of five Hawaii players in foul trouble. The Wahine had a season-high 26 turnovers.

Kiki Rice added 14 points, four rebounds, six assists and four steals for UCLA (11-0).

NO. 4 IOWA 98, LOYOLA CHICAGO 69

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 35 points on the way to the 13th triple-double of her career as Iowa recovered from a slow start to defeat Loyola Chicago.

Clark, the nation’s leader in scoring and assists, had a career-high 17 rebounds to go with 10 assists for her fifth triple-double of the season. Clark, who has had 30 or more points in six games this season, was 12 of 21 from the field, making just 4 of 12 3-pointers.

Hannah Stuelke had 20 points for Iowa (12-1). Kate Martin had 19, and Sydney Affolter had 10.

Emma Nolan led Loyola (6-5) with 15 points. Sam Galanopoulos had 14.

NO. 6 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 85, LONG BEACH STATE 77

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — McKenzie Forbes finished with a career-high 36 points and Southern California, despite missing two starters, turned back Long Beach State.

Kayla Padilla added 16 points and Taylor Bigby scored 11 for USC. The Trojans matched the 10-0 starts of the 1983-84 and 1984-85 teams.

Savannah Tucker led The Beach (5-5) with 15 points, 10 in the fourth quarter. Lovely Sonnier and Sydney Woodley both added 14 points and Jada Crawshaw scored 12 off the bench, along with a career-high 10 rebounds. It was the first double-double for the freshman from Australia.

NO. 8 COLORADO 78, NORTHERN COLORADO 56

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jaylyn Sherrod scored 13 of her 16 points in the second quarter, Aaronette Vonleh added 14 and Colorado recovered from a 14-0 deficit to start the game to beat Northern Colorado.

Sherrod’s jumper led the surge back for the Buffaloes (10-1). She scored all 16 of her points in the first half along with hitting two 3-pointers (she was 1 for 19 entering the game).

Delaynie Byrne led Northern Colorado (4-5) with 21 points while Seneca Hackley had 15. Northern Colorado finished with 28 turnovers.

NO. 10 BAYLOR 73, SOUTH FLORIDA 50

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sarah Andrew scored 19 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Baylor defeated South Florida to wrap up the West Palm Beach Classic.

Littlepage-Buggs, who missed the opening day win over Providence with an injury, hit 5 of 6 shots and had 14 as the Bears raced to a 37-17 lead at the half. Andrews had 11 points and Dre’una Edwards scored all 10 of her points in the second half. Jada Walker also had 10 points for Baylor (11-0).

Vittoria Blasigh had 16 points to lead the Bulls (8-5). Romi Levy added 13 points and Carla Brito had 11 with 11 rebounds.

NO. 11 UTAH 89, WEBER STATE 36

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes, Kennady McQueen scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers and Utah eased by in-state foe Weber State for its 10th straight win in the 57-game series.

Utah (10-2), which has a 27-1 record against Weber State in the Jon M. Huntsman Center, has won 22 straight games overall at home.

Kendra Parra had a team-high eight points for Weber State (3-9). Daryn Hickok and Jadyn Matthews, Weber State’s two double-figure scorers, combined for nine points.

NO. 14 NOTRE DAME 84, WESTERN MICHIGAN 47

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had the second triple-double by a Notre Dame freshman, scoring 26 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing 12 assists to lead the Fighting Irish past Western Michigan for their ninth straight victory.

Injured teammate Olivia Miles is the only other Notre Dame player with a triple-double. Hidago’s 26 points are the most ever in a triple-double.

Anna DeWolfe had 17 points, making 5 of 8 3-pointers, for the Irish (9-1). Maddy Westbeld added 15 points and Kylee Watson had 12 rebounds.

Kaitlyn Zarycki scored 16 points for the Broncos (5-4) and Artemis Kouki had 12.

NO. 18 MARQUETTE 67, BUCKNELL 39

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Liza Karlen had 17 points and a season-best 13 rebounds for her third double-double, Mackenzie Hare added 15 points and Marquette beat Bucknell.

Marquette (12-0) is off to its best start in program history. Jordan King scored nine points and moved into 11th on the program’s career scoring list with 1,578 points.

Ashley Sofilkanich scored 12 points and Emma Theodorsson added 10 points for Bucknell (3-8).

NO. 21 CREIGHTON 58, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 46

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 19 points and blocked a career-high seven shots, which tied a school record, and Creighton eased past South Dakota State.

Morgan Maly added 13 points for the Bluejays (8-2), who shot 23 of 61.

Brooklyn Meyer had 12 points to lead the Jackrabbits (9-5) and Tori Nelson 10.

Creighton had 19 assists on 23 baskets and South Dakota State had 16 on 21 field goals. The teams were a combined 6 of 8 from the foul line.

