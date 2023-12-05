King’s 22 lead Middle Tennessee over Missouri State 77-73 in OT

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Elias King scored 22 points as Middle Tennessee beat Missouri State 77-73 in overtime on Tuesday…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Elias King scored 22 points as Middle Tennessee beat Missouri State 77-73 in overtime on Tuesday night.

King shot 8 for 14, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Blue Raiders (5-5). Jared Jones added 14 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds and three steals. Jalen Jordan shot 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Bears (6-3) were led by Alston Mason, who posted 28 points and seven rebounds. Donovan Clay added 24 points and seven rebounds for Missouri State. Chance Moore also recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Mason forced overtime on a driving layup with three seconds left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.