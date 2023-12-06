King scores 21, Kitley & Amoore have double-doubles, No. 15 Virginia Tech women drop LIU 98-50

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Cayla King scored 21 points, Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore had double-doubles and No. 15 Virginia…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Cayla King scored 21 points, Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore had double-doubles and No. 15 Virginia Tech coasted to a 98-50 win over Long Island on Wednesday night.

King had seven 3-pointers and the Hokies went 17 of 35 (49%), one short of the school record for made 3s, and shot 54% overall (37-68).

Kitley had 17 points and 10 rebounds, leaving her 34 rebounds short of tying the school record for career rebounds (1,299). Amoore had 10 points and 14 assists, surpassing 500 for her career, as the Hokies had 30 helpers on 37 baskets.

Freshman Carys Baker added a career-best 18 points, Matilda Ekh had 13 and Clara Strack 11 or the Hokies (6-2).

Mariah Elohim scored 11 points for the Sharks (1-8) and Ashley Austin had 10.

The tone was set early. The Hokies had four 3-pointers in the first period and the Sharks had three total field goals. Virginia Tech led 22-8.

In the second quarter, Virginia Tech had three 3s and LIU had two field goals and the Hokies lead was 45-13.

Virginia Tech closed the first quarter with a 13-2 run and had the first six points of the second quarter on a King 3-pointer and Strack converting a three-point play that capped a 14-0 surge. Then the Hokies scored the last 12 points of the half to lead by 32.

Austin had back-to-back fastbreak layups in the third quarter as the Sharks doubled their score but trailed 62-28. LIU finished 19 of 56 (34%).

Virginia Tech remains home to face Radford on Sunday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.