King and North Carolina Central host South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) at North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Po’Boigh King scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 70-58 win against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles are 2-0 in home games. North Carolina Central has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans have gone 1-5 away from home. South Carolina Upstate is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

North Carolina Central is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate averages 71.1 points per game, 3.6 more than the 67.5 North Carolina Central allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the Eagles. Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 14.4 points for North Carolina Central.

Miguel Ayesa averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Trae Broadnax is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for South Carolina Upstate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

