King and Middle Tennessee host Saint Mary’s (CA)

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-5)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Elias King scored 27 points in Middle Tennessee’s 75-65 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Gaels are 4-2 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the leader in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.2 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Blue Raiders play their first true road game after going 5-6 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Middle Tennessee is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 69.3 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 66.9 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Gaels. Mitchell Saxen is averaging 11.2 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Jared Jones is averaging nine points and 7.5 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. King is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

