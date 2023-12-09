King and Middle Tennessee host Belmont

Belmont Bruins (7-3, 2-0 MVC) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (7-3, 2-0 MVC) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts the Belmont Bruins after Elias King scored 22 points in Middle Tennessee’s 77-73 overtime victory over the Missouri State Bears.

The Blue Raiders are 4-3 in home games. Middle Tennessee is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bruins have gone 2-2 away from home. Belmont ranks fifth in the MVC with 15.2 assists per game led by Ja’Kobi Gillespie averaging 3.8.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Belmont allows to opponents. Belmont averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.4 points for the Blue Raiders. Jalen Jordan is averaging 6.8 points for Middle Tennessee.

Cade Tyson is averaging 18 points for the Bruins. Malik Dia is averaging 16.3 points for Belmont.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

