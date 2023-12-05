Kent State visits South Dakota State following Mayo’s 20-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) Brookings, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4)

Brookings, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -1.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays the Kent State Golden Flashes after Zeke Mayo scored 20 points in South Dakota State’s 61-48 win against the Towson Tigers.

The Jackrabbits have gone 2-1 at home. South Dakota State is fifth in the Summit League scoring 74.4 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Golden Flashes play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Kent State scores 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

South Dakota State averages 74.4 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 71.9 Kent State gives up. Kent State scores 15.4 more points per game (84.8) than South Dakota State allows (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is scoring 18.6 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Jackrabbits. Luke Appel is averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for South Dakota State.

Jalen Sullinger is averaging 15.4 points for the Golden Flashes. Chris Payton is averaging 14.6 points for Kent State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

