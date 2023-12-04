Kent State visits Mayo and South Dakota State

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) Brookings, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4)

Brookings, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes after Zeke Mayo scored 20 points in South Dakota State’s 61-48 victory against the Towson Tigers.

The Jackrabbits have gone 2-1 in home games. South Dakota State ranks sixth in the Summit League with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by William Kyle III averaging 2.5.

The Golden Flashes play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Kent State ranks second in the MAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Payton averaging 2.5.

South Dakota State averages 74.4 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 71.9 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game South Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is shooting 47.4% and averaging 18.6 points for the Jackrabbits. Kalen Garry is averaging 7.9 points for South Dakota State.

Jalen Sullinger is averaging 15.4 points for the Golden Flashes. Payton is averaging 14.6 points for Kent State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

