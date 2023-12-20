Kent State plays Oregon on 3-game win streak

Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) at Oregon Ducks (7-3) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kent State will…

Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) at Oregon Ducks (7-3)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Oregon.

The Ducks have gone 5-0 at home. Oregon ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by N’Faly Dante averaging 12.0.

The Golden Flashes are 1-0 on the road. Kent State leads the MAC scoring 84.3 points per game while shooting 47.0%.

Oregon averages 78.5 points, 6.0 more per game than the 72.5 Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Oregon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.7 points for the Ducks. Brennan Rigsby is averaging 8.7 points for Oregon.

Jalen Sullinger averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Chris Payton is averaging 14.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for Kent State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.