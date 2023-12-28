Kent State Golden Flashes to square off against the Saint Mary’s Gaels Friday

Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-6) Moraga, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Division 1…

Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-6)

Moraga, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Saint Mary’s (CA) and Kent State hit the court.

The Gaels are 6-3 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) is seventh in college basketball with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 4.8 offensive boards.

The Golden Flashes are 1-1 in road games. Kent State leads the MAC scoring 83.0 points per game while shooting 46.3%.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is shooting 36.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Gaels. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Jalen Sullinger is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Golden Flashes. Chris Payton is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 83.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

