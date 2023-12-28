Kennesaw State visits Indiana after Burden’s 22-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw…

Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers after Terrell Burden scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 79-70 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Hoosiers are 6-1 in home games. Indiana ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kel’el Ware averaging 7.3.

The Owls have gone 2-4 away from home. Kennesaw State averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Burden with 6.2.

Indiana makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Kennesaw State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Galloway is averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Hoosiers. Malik Reneau is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Demond Robinson is averaging 12.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Owls. Quincy Adekokoya is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

