Kendall leads Alcorn State against Drake after 23-point game

Alcorn State Braves (1-10) at Drake Bulldogs (10-1, 2-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -22.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State faces the Drake Bulldogs after Jeremiah Kendall scored 23 points in Alcorn State’s 100-82 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 on their home court. Drake averages 8.6 turnovers per game and is 9-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Braves are 0-10 on the road. Alcorn State gives up 88.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 19.5 points per game.

Drake’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 12.0 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Drake allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is averaging 19 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Kevin Overton is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Kendall is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Braves: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

