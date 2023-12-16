Kelly sinks two foul shots after controversial call and Georgia Tech sinks Penn State in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Miles Kelly made two free throws with 2.1 seconds left in overtime following a controversial foul…

NEW YORK (AP) — Miles Kelly made two free throws with 2.1 seconds left in overtime following a controversial foul call and Georgia Tech beat Penn State in 82-81 with a frantic finish in a Holiday Festival matchup on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

On the Yellow Jackets’ last possession and down 81-80, Kowacie Reeves Jr. missed an open 3-pointer, and after rebounding his own miss, drove to the rim where Qudus Wahab blocked his shot. Kelly came up with the ball in a scramble and put a desperate, off-balance shot attempt. In the flurry, Penn State’s Ace Baldwin Jr. — who was on the floor at Kelly’s feet on the shot attempt — was whistled for a foul sending Kelly to the line.

Out of a timeout and having to go the length of the floor, Baldwin put a desperate heave that bounced hard off the backboard.

Tafara Gapare scored a career-high 20 points for Georgia Tech. He equaled his previous career high of 15 points in the first half alone. Gapare entered the game with 17 points scored all season.

Reeves scored 15 points for Georgia Tech (6-3), Baye Ndongo scored 12 and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds and Kelly scored 10.

Kanye Clary scored 23 points, Baldwin 18, reserve D’Marco Dunn 17 and Puff Johnson 15 for Penn State (5-6). Wahab grabbed 10 rebounds.

Dallan Coleman’s 3-pointer gave Georgia Tech a 66-56 lead with 8:38 remaining in regulation. The Nittany Lions responded by increasing their defensive pressure and outscored the Yellow Jackets 16-6 to force the extra session.

Penn State’s 77-76 lead in overtime marked its first lead since three minutes into the second half. Georgia Tech led 39-37 after a first half in which neither team led by more than five points.

Georgia Tech hosts UMass on Thursday.

Penn State hosts Northeastern Conference-member LeMoyne on Thursday.

