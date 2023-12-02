Kelly and Georgia Tech host No. 7 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2) Atlanta; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils…

Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -12.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech takes on the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after Miles Kelly scored 22 points in Georgia Tech’s 67-59 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 3-1 at home. Georgia Tech has a 1-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Devils are 0-1 on the road. Duke averages 82.7 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

Georgia Tech’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Duke allows. Duke averages 8.9 more points per game (82.7) than Georgia Tech gives up (73.8).

The Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dabbo Coleman is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 10.8 points. Kelly is shooting 35.6% and averaging 19.4 points for Georgia Tech.

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 19.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 13 points for Duke.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

