Kellman, Johnson lead Florida Gulf Coast over New College (FL) 87-54

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Keeshawn Kellman had 18 points, Dallion Johnson scored 17 and Florida Gulf Coast cruised to an 87-54 victory over New College (FL) on Tuesday night.

Kellman made 8 of 9 shots and blocked two at the other end for the Eagles (3-7). Johnson shot 5 for 9 from 3-point range and added five rebounds and three assists. Chase Johnston came off the bench to sink four 3-points and score 14. Zach Anderson pitched in with 10 points and five boards.

Jordan Clark had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Mighty Banyans. Malachi Pearson scored 10 off the bench.

