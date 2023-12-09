Keita leads Utah against No. 14 BYU after 23-point game

BYU Cougars (8-0) at Utah Utes (6-2) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4; over/under…

BYU Cougars (8-0) at Utah Utes (6-2)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces the No. 14 BYU Cougars after Keba Keita scored 23 points in Utah’s 88-86 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Utes are 4-0 in home games. Utah ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Keita averaging 2.7.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 8-0 to start the season. BYU is the Big 12 leader with 45.6 rebounds per game led by Noah Waterman averaging 6.8.

Utah makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). BYU scores 19.5 more points per game (91.9) than Utah gives up (72.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Utah.

Jaxson Robinson is shooting 48.0% and averaging 16.9 points for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 12.1 points for BYU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

