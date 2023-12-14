Karaban leads No. 5 UConn against No. 10 Gonzaga after 26-point game

UConn Huskies (9-1) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) Spokane, Washington; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn visits the…

UConn Huskies (9-1) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn visits the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Alex Karaban scored 26 points in UConn’s 101-63 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in home games. Gonzaga ranks third in the WCC in team defense, giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Huskies are 0-1 on the road. UConn leads the Big East giving up only 63.2 points per game while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Gonzaga makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). UConn averages 22.1 more points per game (87.4) than Gonzaga gives up to opponents (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.6 points. Graham Ike is shooting 58.8% and averaging 14.2 points for Gonzaga.

Tristen Newton is averaging 17 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 15.8 points for UConn.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.