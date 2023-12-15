Karaban and No. 5 UConn host No. 10 Gonzaga

UConn Huskies (9-1) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) Spokane, Washington; Friday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is…

UConn Huskies (9-1) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn visits the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Alex Karaban scored 26 points in UConn’s 101-63 win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 43.9 boards. Anton Watson leads the Bulldogs with 8.2 rebounds.

The Huskies are 0-1 on the road. UConn has a 9-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Gonzaga makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). UConn averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Gonzaga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is shooting 58.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Gonzaga.

Tristen Newton is averaging 17 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 assists for UConn.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

