Kansas State wins second overtime contest this week, defeats North Alabama 75-74

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 16 points and his late 3-pointer forced overtime and Kansas State fought off North Alabama’s upset attempt, defeating the Lions 75-74 on Saturday.

Cam Carter scored 14 points, Arthur Kaluma and David N’Guessan scored 12 apiece and reserve Jerrell Colbert 10 for the Wildcats.

Detalian Brown scored 19 points, Jacari Lane scored 19 points and had 11 rebounds and Tim Smith Jr. scored 15 points for North Alabama. Damian Forrest grabbed 10 rebounds and the Lions outrebounded Kansas St. 43-36.

Perry’s 3-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation tied it at 65. Up by three, the Lions’ Detalian Brown missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 16 seconds left before Perry’s shot. Brown’s open baseline 3 attempt with 0.7 seconds left hit the top of the backboard to force overtime.

David N’Guessan’s layup to start the extra session put Kansas State ahead 67-65, its first lead since Colbert made 1-of-2 foul shots to make it 18-16 with 5:34 remaining before halftime. North Alabama’s Forrest followed with a three-point play with 5:15 before halftime and North Alabama stayed ahead until Perry’s late 3.

The Lions led 31-23 at halftime and pushed the lead to 13 when Lane made a layup and Brown added a 3-pointer for a 36-23 advantage. Kansas State responded with a 10-0 run and got within three on Colbert’s layup with 15:19 left.

Kansas State needed an extra session at home on Tuesday night when it beat Oral Roberts 88-78. Kansas State (6-2) is 3-0 in overtime games this season and 8-0 in extra session games under second-year coach Jerome Tang.

Kansas State hosts No. 18 Villanova on Tuesday in the Big East/Big 12 Battle.

