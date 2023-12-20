Kansas State squares off against Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (8-3) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita…

Wichita State Shockers (8-3) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (8-3)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers and the Kansas State Wildcats play at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Wildcats have an 8-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 15.5 assists per game led by Tylor Perry averaging 5.5.

The Shockers have an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Wichita State is 8-2 against opponents over .500.

Kansas State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Carter is averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Colby Rogers is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Shockers. Dalen Ridgnal is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Shockers: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.