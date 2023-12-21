Kansas State plays Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (8-3) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Wichita State Shockers (8-3) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (8-3)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas State Wildcats square off against the Wichita State Shockers at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Wildcats have an 8-3 record in non-conference games. Kansas State is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Shockers are 8-3 in non-conference play. Wichita State is eighth in the AAC allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Kansas State scores 77.7 points, 7.0 more per game than the 70.7 Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 6.0 more points per game (77.5) than Kansas State allows (71.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Carter is averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Kenny Pohto is averaging 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Shockers. Colby Rogers is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Shockers: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.