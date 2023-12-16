Kansas State hosts Gary and Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-2) New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-2)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays the Kansas State Wildcats after Juwan Gary scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 77-70 win over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wildcats are 6-0 on their home court. Kansas State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Cam Carter averaging 7.8.

The Cornhuskers are 0-1 on the road. Nebraska ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 2.9.

Kansas State makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Nebraska averages 77.3 points per game, 4.8 more than the 72.5 Kansas State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tylor Perry is averaging 16.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 36.3% for Kansas State.

Brice Williams is averaging 14 points for the Cornhuskers. Mast is averaging 12.4 points for Nebraska.

