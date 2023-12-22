Julien scores 19 as Louisiana downs Rice 84-67

HOUSTON (AP) — Kobe Julien had 19 points in Louisiana’s 84-67 win against Rice on Friday night. Julien added five…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kobe Julien had 19 points in Louisiana’s 84-67 win against Rice on Friday night.

Julien added five rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (7-5). Blake Butler scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Hosana Kitenge shot 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Keanu Dawes finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (6-7). Max Fiedler added 18 points for Rice. Travis Evee also put up 11 points.

