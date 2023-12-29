Julien, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-5) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-5) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Marshall and Louisiana square off on Saturday.

The Thundering Herd have gone 3-3 in home games. Marshall is sixth in the Sun Belt with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 3.3.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-4 in road games. Louisiana ranks fifth in the Sun Belt allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

Marshall averages 76.5 points, 5.2 more per game than the 71.3 Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 78.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 78.5 Marshall allows to opponents.

The Thundering Herd and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kevon Voyles is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Themus Fulks is averaging 11.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.