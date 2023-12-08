Julien and Louisiana host Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-3) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays the…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-3) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Kobe Julien scored 29 points in Louisiana’s 88-65 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in home games. Louisiana Tech ranks sixth in the CUSA with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Crawford averaging 9.3.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-2 on the road. Louisiana ranks fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 37.8 points per game in the paint led by Julien averaging 16.0.

Louisiana Tech averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 4.0 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Louisiana Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.7 points. Crawford is shooting 51.6% and averaging 15.4 points for Louisiana Tech.

Kentrell Garnett is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 9.6 points. Julien is averaging 19.9 points and 1.9 steals for Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

