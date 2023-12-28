Julian Reese’ double-double leads Maryland to 19th straight win at home

Julian Reese had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jahari Long added a career-high 15 points and Maryland beat Coppin State 75-53 on Thursday night.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jahari Long added a career-high 15 points and Maryland beat Coppin State 75-53 on Thursday night.

Maryland (9-4) won its 19th consecutive game at home, and fifth straight overall, for the third longest active streak in Division I. The program record for an overall home win streak is 27 from 2015-16.

Five players scored during Maryland’s 12-0 run in the first half to build a 28-9 lead. The Terps led by double figures the rest of the way and it was 38-18 at the half. Reese scored 14 points in the first half after making 7 of 9 shots, while Coppin State went 8 of 25. The Terps shot 54% from the field, despite going 3 of 13 from distance.

Coppin State scored 10 straight points to get within 18 points, 57-39, but Maryland scored the following 10 to go ahead by 20-plus for good.

Donta Scott set a program record by playing in his 142nd career game for Maryland. He scored 12 points.

Justin Winston scored 19 points and Greg Spurlock added 13 points for Coppin State (1-13). Toto Fagbenle had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Long was starting in place of Jahmir Young, who was ruled out due to an illness. Young was coming off a career-high 37 points, on 13-of-19 shooting, in a 69-60 win at UCLA last Friday — for the most in a game for Maryland since Diamond Stone had 39 against Penn State on Dec. 30, 2015.

Maryland hosts No. 1 Purdue on Tuesday, looking for its second straight win in the series after knocking off the then-No. 3 Boilermakers 68-54 last season.

