Joseph leads Southern against SE Louisiana after 27-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) at Southern Jaguars (2-6)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 27 points in Southern’s 60-59 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Jaguars play their first home game after going 2-6 to start the season. Southern has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions have gone 0-4 away from home. SE Louisiana ranks fifth in the Southland shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Southern is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 46.0% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points lower than Southern has given up to its opponents (51.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is shooting 53.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging six points. Joseph is shooting 43.1% and averaging 19.0 points for Southern.

Roger McFarlane is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. Nick Caldwell is averaging 12.3 points for SE Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.