Joseph and Southern host Tulane

Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Tulane Green Wave (7-2) New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -14;…

Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Tulane Green Wave (7-2)

New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -14; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays the Tulane Green Wave after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 25 points in Southern’s 109-60 victory over the Champion Christian Tigers.

The Green Wave are 5-0 on their home court. Tulane has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 2-6 on the road. Southern has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tulane’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Southern allows. Southern averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Tulane allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Cross is shooting 58.8% and averaging 18.9 points for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Tulane.

Joseph is averaging 18.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Jaguars. Brandon Davis is averaging 10.3 points for Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.