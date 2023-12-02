Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Jordan King scores 29…

Jordan King scores 29 points, Richmond beats William & Mary 88-69

The Associated Press

December 2, 2023, 8:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jordan King’s 29 points helped Richmond defeat William & Mary 88-69 on Saturday night.

King added six rebounds for the Spiders (5-3). Jason Roche scored 14 points that included four 3-pointers and Dji Bailey had 12 points.

Charlie Williams led the Tribe (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Chase Lowe added 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for William & Mary. Caleb Dorsey also had 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up