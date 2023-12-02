Jordan King scores 29 points, Richmond beats William & Mary 88-69

Jordan King’s 29 points helped Richmond defeat William & Mary 88-69 on Saturday night. King added six rebounds for the…

Jordan King’s 29 points helped Richmond defeat William & Mary 88-69 on Saturday night.

King added six rebounds for the Spiders (5-3). Jason Roche scored 14 points that included four 3-pointers and Dji Bailey had 12 points.

Charlie Williams led the Tribe (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Chase Lowe added 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for William & Mary. Caleb Dorsey also had 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

