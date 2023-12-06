Jones scores 23 as Memphis downs VCU 85-80 in OT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — David Jones had 23 points in Memphis’ 85-80 overtime win over VCU on Wednesday night. Jones…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — David Jones had 23 points in Memphis’ 85-80 overtime win over VCU on Wednesday night.

Jones added eight rebounds and four steals for the Tigers (6-2). Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points and added six assists. Caleb Mills had 17 points and was 4-of-6 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Toibu Lawal led the way for the Rams (4-5) with 16 points and eight rebounds. VCU also got 14 points, five assists and two steals from Max Shulga. In addition, Alphonzo Billups III had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

