Jones scores 21, five in clutch, to lead Washington State past Boise State 66-61

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Jones scored 21 points, including five in the final minute and a half, and Washington State outlasted Boise State 66-61 on Thursday night at the Spokane Arena.

A three-point play by Jones gave the Cougars a 62-58 lead with 1:27 remaining but Boise State’s Chibuzo Agbo nailed a 3-pointer on the next possession. After a WSU turnover and a Boise State miss from close range, Kymany Houinsou made two free throws for a three-point WSU lead. Boise State’s Max Rice then missed a 3-pointer and Jones finished off the win with a pair of free throws.

Boise State scored the first eight points of the second half to erase a six-point deficit and take a 35-33 lead. There would be nine ties and seven more lead changes by game’s end.

Myles Rice scored 14 points for the Cougars (9-2). Andrej Jakimovski grabbed 13 rebounds. Washington State had a 15-2 advantage in bench points, thanks mostly to Jabe Mullins with 13 points.

O’Mar Stanley had 23 points, Tyson Degenhart added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Agbo scored 10 for the Broncos (8-4).

Washington State led for the final 13 minutes of the first half and by as many as eight before settling for a 33-27 lead at the break. Jones had 12 points in the half.

Washington State opens Pac-12 play at Utah, and Boise State hosts Utah Valley, both on Friday, Dec. 29.

