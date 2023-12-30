Jones leads North Texas over NAIA’s LSU Shreveport 80-57

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Rubin Jones scored 16 points to lead North Texas to an 80-57 victory over NAIA member…

Listen now to WTOP News

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Rubin Jones scored 16 points to lead North Texas to an 80-57 victory over NAIA member LSU Shreveport on Saturday.

John Buggs III and reserve Jason Edwards both scored 12 for the Mean Green (7-5). Robert Green had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench.

Paul King and reserve Calvin Carpenter both scored 12 to pace the Pilots.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.