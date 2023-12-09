Jones leads Memphis against No. 21 Texas A&M after 23-point showing

Memphis Tigers (6-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) College Station, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the…

Memphis Tigers (6-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-2)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies after David Jones scored 23 points in Memphis’ 85-80 overtime win over the VCU Rams.

The Aggies have gone 3-0 in home games. Texas A&M is seventh in the SEC scoring 76.8 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Tigers are 2-1 on the road. Memphis is ninth in the AAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 4.5.

Texas A&M makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Memphis averages 11.8 more points per game (79.5) than Texas A&M allows (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 18 points, 4.6 assists and two steals. Henry Coleman III is shooting 67.2% and averaging 14.3 points for Texas A&M.

Jones averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 12 points and 4.8 assists for Memphis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

