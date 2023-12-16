Jones leads Memphis against No. 13 Clemson after 29-point showing

Clemson Tigers (9-0, 1-0 ACC) at Memphis Tigers (7-2) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5;…

Clemson Tigers (9-0, 1-0 ACC) at Memphis Tigers (7-2)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the No. 13 Clemson Tigers after David Jones scored 29 points in Memphis’ 81-75 victory against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Memphis Tigers are 2-0 on their home court. Memphis has a 6-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Clemson Tigers have gone 2-0 away from home. Clemson scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Memphis averages 79.7 points, 11.5 more per game than the 68.2 Clemson allows. Clemson has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 45.2% and averaging 20.1 points for the Memphis Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 13.3 points for Memphis.

PJ Hall is shooting 55.0% and averaging 20.1 points for the Clemson Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 15.1 points for Clemson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

