Jones leads Cent. Conn. St. against Fordham after 22-point showing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-7) at Fordham Rams (5-6) New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-7) at Fordham Rams (5-6)

New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits the Fordham Rams after Jordan Jones scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 79-74 loss to the Northeastern Huskies.

The Rams are 3-3 in home games. Fordham ranks ninth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Blue Devils are 2-5 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. scores 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Fordham is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Fordham gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Rams. Joshua Rivera is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 15.2 points for the Blue Devils. Jones is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.