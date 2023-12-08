Jones leads Cal Poly against Weber State after 21-point outing

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) at Weber State Wildcats (4-3) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) at Weber State Wildcats (4-3)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits the Weber State Wildcats after Quentin Jones scored 21 points in Cal Poly’s 70-63 overtime loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Wildcats are 2-0 on their home court. Weber State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs are 0-5 on the road. Cal Poly is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Weber State scores 72.7 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 74.6 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 8.3 more points per game (68.0) than Weber State allows to opponents (59.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 36.1% for Weber State.

Kobe Sanders is averaging 17.6 points for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 11.0 points for Cal Poly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.