Jones hits winner, Central Connecticut State defeats UMass-Lowell 57-54

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Jones scored 15 points and his 3-pointer with three seconds left lifted Central Connecticut State to a 57-54 victory over UMass-Lowell on Saturday night.

Jones also contributed five rebounds for the Blue Devils (4-6). Kellen Amos added 11 points and six rebounds. Tre Breland III had 11 points.

Quinton Mincey led the way for the River Hawks (7-4) with 12 points and six rebounds. Yuri Covington added 11 points and seven rebounds for UMass-Lowell. Cam Morris III finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and four blocks. The River Hawks’ saw their 20-game homecourt winning streak come to an end.

