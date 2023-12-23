Jones and North Texas host UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5, 1-1 WAC) at North Texas Mean Green (5-5) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5, 1-1 WAC) at North Texas Mean Green (5-5)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -8; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays the UT Arlington Mavericks after Rubin Jones scored 20 points in North Texas’ 72-54 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Mean Green have gone 4-0 at home. North Texas is the leader in the AAC in team defense, allowing 59.8 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Mavericks are 0-4 in road games. UT Arlington ranks seventh in the WAC allowing 72.2 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

North Texas’ average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is scoring 14.5 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Mean Green. Aaron Scott is averaging 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.9% for North Texas.

Kade Douglas is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 7.3 points. Shemar Wilson is averaging 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.