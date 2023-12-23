Jones and No. 23 Memphis host Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at Memphis Tigers (9-2) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -16.5; over/under is…

Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at Memphis Tigers (9-2)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -16.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Memphis hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after David Jones scored 26 points in Memphis’ 77-54 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 in home games. Memphis is eighth in the AAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Jahvon Quinerly averaging 4.9.

The Commodores play their first true road game after going 4-7 to start the season. Vanderbilt has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

Memphis averages 79.4 points, 7.3 more per game than the 72.1 Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 67.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 72.5 Memphis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 20.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers. Quinerly is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Ezra Manjon is averaging 15.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Commodores. Evan Taylor is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

